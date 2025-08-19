We all love a bit of pub grub, whether it is a Sunday roast, juicy burger, or a pub classic meal.
When deciding where to eat for lunch or dinner, sometimes the best place to visit is a traditional pub for top-quality food at affordable prices.
Across North Yorkshire, there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.
Here are 11 of the best pubs for food in North Yorkshire, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
1. The Kings Head, Masham
The Kings Head in Masham has a 4.8* rating from 1,510 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great family rooms, great food, dog friendly, very helpful and welcoming staff. Gaye and Chris were great at breakfast!” | Tripadvisor
2. The Stiddy, Whitby
The Stiddy in Whitby has a 4.7* rating from 225 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Outstanding Sunday roast, great value and fantastic welcoming staff. Highly recommended . Will visit again when in this area.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Old Bank, York
The Old Bank in York has a 4.3* rating from 438 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Had a great meal and drinks with friends. Three Wednesday steak deals, one scampi, one chicken melt and one chicken salad. All delicious, good portions and reasonably priced. The bar staff and waiting staff were cheerful and helpful. Will be back and would recommend.” | Google Maps
4. The Harrogate Arms, Harrogate
The Harrogate Arms in Harrogate has a 4.4* rating from 304 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and fantastic service from George! Came for a bottomless with friends and really enjoyed it. Lovely atmosphere in the pub. The best bottomless in Harrogate!” | Tripadvisor