Three sweet treats made the top five list of seaside snacks 🍦

Away Resorts asked 2,001 Brits their favourite seaside snack

The top five list includes three sweet treats and two savoury snacks

Ice cream was revealed to be top of the list

As we enjoy the warm weather of summer, many of us may be heading to the seaside for a day out in the sunshine.

As UK beaches are set to see a significant rise in visitors due to summer heatwaves, a new study has been conducted to determine Britain's favourite seaside snacks.

UK staycation provider Away Resorts has conducted a nationwide survey of 2,001 adults to find out the top five foods Brits like to enjoy on a visit to the seaside.

The study also found that 48% of Brits still love traditional seaside snacks, with many of adults surveyed claiming it is their favourite part of a day at the seaside.

However, cost, health and dietary requirements are factors leading to change in seaside eating habits.

Around 37% of Brits surveyed suggested more dietary options available such as vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free. 42% of Brits surveyed commented on the growing cost of seaside snacks, and 42% commented on the lack of health benefits of consuming seaside snacks.

Despite the above, many Brits still enjoy to indulge in a seaside treat, and the survey has found the top five seaside snacks in demand with beach-goers.

Here are the top five popular seaside snacks - according to Brits.

Ice cream

Ice cream has always been a firm favourite for beach-goers looking to cool down with a sweet treat. According to the study by Away Resorts, almost 30% of Brits named ice cream the ultimate seaside snack.

Doughnuts

Another sweet treat at the top half of the list is doughnuts, with 13.85% of Brits claiming it is their favourite seaside snack. Warm, fresh doughnuts can usually be purchased from fairground food stands.

Hot dog

One of only two savoury options on this list is the hot dog, which was voted in third place by Brits with a percentage of 9.82%. Hot dogs can be customised to suit personal preferences, are filling and easy to eat on-the-go.

Seafood

A day by the sea seems to inspire 9.82% of Brits surveyed to enjoy seafood. Oysters, prawns, mussels, crabs and more tend to be enjoyed on a day out to the seaside. However, traditional seafood options such as cockles appear to be reducing in popularity.

Candy Floss

Finally candy floss finishes the top five list, in fifth place. Like doughnuts, this sweet treat can usually be found in fairgrounds near the beach. 4.48% of Brits surveyed claimed it was their favourite seaside snack.

