Atherton, who won the 2019 series of the popular TV show, is teaming up with The Cooks Place to recreate three recipes from his brand-new children’s cookbook, in the heart of Malton on Saturday October 23.

The current series of Great British Bake Off, which screens on a Tuesday night, features Scarborough student Freya Cox, who has also impressed judges with her range of baking.

Parents can take along their children to learn how to make some of David’s recipes, as well as to have the chance to take photos with him and receive a signed copy of his cookbook.

Whitby's David Atherton with a copy of My First Green Cook Book.

Plus, they’ll be able to take home the tasty treats they make for the whole family to share.

This event is suitable for children aged five years and above, as they will be working alongside David and Gilly from The Cook’s Place, without their parent or guardian.

Adults are welcome to stay in the building, but it’s requested that there is a max of one adult per child, due to limited space.

This event is in association with Kemps Books, where David will be signing books after 11.30am.

The cost is £20.