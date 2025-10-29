A freshly pulled pint and a roaring fire – the kind of welcome you can expect at many Green King pubs this winter | Canva

Greene King is offering discounts on overnight stays at its Yorkshire pubs - here’s the full list of where you can book, from Wakefield to Masham.

Greene King has launched a range of discounted overnight stays at its pubs across Yorkshire this winter - and if you’re planning a weekend away, a Christmas market visit or just a cosy change of scene, it’s worth a look.

The pub group is offering £50 Sunday night stays, 15% off weekend bookings, up to 15% off longer stays, and 20% off food when you book direct. With everything from lodge-style hotels in Wakefield to ivy-clad stone inns in the Dales, there’s something for every kind of getaway.

Most are based right in the centre of towns or villages - so you’re never far from lights switch-ons, festive markets or countryside walks.

Here are the best Greene King Inns in Yorkshire where you can stay this winter — and save while you’re doing it.

Holmfield Arms, Wakefield

A handsome lodge-style hotel with a beer garden and smart rooms, close to the centre of Wakefield and an easy base for Christmas shopping or theatre trips.

Darrington Hotel, near Pontefract

A 1930s-style hotel near countryside villages like Wentbridge and Badsworth. Expect period features, pub classics and a peaceful setting not far from the A1.

Rockingham Arms, Wentworth

The Rockingham Arms in Wentworth is one of South Yorkshire’s most characterful pub inns, offering a cosy country-style stay in a picturesque village setting | Greene King

A stunning ivy-covered inn nestled in the South Yorkshire hills. The pub is full of charm and tradition, with a welcoming bar and smart rooms upstairs.

The Brentwood, Rotherham (South Yorkshire)

This distinctive building in Rotherham is family-friendly and a good base for exploring Sheffield, the Peak District and nearby towns.

Red Lion, Todwick (South Yorkshire)

Just outside Sheffield, the Red Lion is a dog-friendly, family-friendly inn with classic pub meals, cask ales and 30 ensuite rooms.

Kings Head, Masham

The King’s Head Hotel overlooks the market square in Masham, making it a standout spot for a scenic stay in the Yorkshire Dales | Greene King

Located right on the market square in Masham, this Georgian pub overlooks the Yorkshire Dales and offers 27 stylish rooms. One of the most picturesque on the list.

Cross Keys, Upsall

A warm, welcoming inn with standout pub food, near Northallerton and Middlesbrough. Cosy interiors and dog-friendly too.

Kingstown Hotel, Hedon

On the outskirts of Hull, this larger venue suits families or longer stays. Spacious rooms, a carvery and pub dining included.

To browse all current offers, or book direct for 20% off food at the pub, visit Greene King Inns here.

