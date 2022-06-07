Iconic Canadian restaurant Tim Hortons® opens its first UK restaurant - this is where it is

Tim Hortons®, the iconic Canadian restaurant has today announced it will open its first restaurant and drive-thru in North Yorkshire

Both die-hard fans and Tim Hortons®’ first timers in and around Teesside will be able to get their hands on its famous coffee, freshly baked donuts, and delicious meals when doors open at 7am.

Located at Teesside Shopping Park in Stockton-on-Tees, the first customer in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year The brand will also give away a free breakfast meal to its first 100 customers.

Tim Hortons® will also run a series of giveaways including free drinks and donuts for those who activate their Tim Hortons®’ digital wallet.

Guests will simply need to scan the QR code found at the restaurant or visit this link via their mobile to activate the rewards wallet.

Famed for its Canadian charm, the new restaurant will be open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week with dine-in, takeaway and delivery options available.

The menu will feature best-selling items, including Timbits®, Iced Capps, Freshly Baked Donuts and Tims® Crispy Chicken Sandwich as well as breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including hot sandwiches, wraps and burgers.

Commenting on the opening, Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the UK said; “We have a huge fan base in the North of England, so are particularly excited to open the doors to our first restaurant in North Yorkshire. We’ve been engaging with the neighbouring communities on both sides of the river and know they’ll be thrilled to hear an official opening date is set.”