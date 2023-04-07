News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
24 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
15 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
15 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
Top fish and chip shops in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.Top fish and chip shops in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.
Top fish and chip shops in Bridlington according to Tripadvisor.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 of the top places to go for fish and chips around Bridlington according to Tripadvisor

We’ve listed a selection of 13 top places to get fish and chips, according to Tripadvisor, in the Bridlington area.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Here is a list of some of the top 13 places to get fish and chips in the Bridlington area on Tripadvisor.

Bridlington is a bustling seaside town with a host of fantastic places to get fish and chips when you are visiting the beach.

This list includes a selection of fish and chip shops and harbourside cafés, excluding pubs and restaurants.

Visit Tripadvisor’s top rated places to get fish and chips in the Bridlington area here.

Harbour Fisheries is based on Harbour Road overlooking the picturesque Bridlington Harbour. One Tripadvisor review said "Freshly cooked haddock and cod, great chips, lovely mushy peas and some scraps to boot!! We’ll be back next time we visit."

1. Harbour Fisheries

Harbour Fisheries is based on Harbour Road overlooking the picturesque Bridlington Harbour. One Tripadvisor review said "Freshly cooked haddock and cod, great chips, lovely mushy peas and some scraps to boot!! We’ll be back next time we visit." Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Gabby's Chippy is situated in the historic Bridlington Old Town on the High Street. A Tripadvisor review said "Brilliant vegan/veggie options which makes a great change....even vegan scraps, yum! The portions are huge, very fresh, gorgeous batter on the fish option."

2. Gabby's Chippy

Gabby's Chippy is situated in the historic Bridlington Old Town on the High Street. A Tripadvisor review said "Brilliant vegan/veggie options which makes a great change....even vegan scraps, yum! The portions are huge, very fresh, gorgeous batter on the fish option." Photo: Claudia Bowes

Photo Sales
Jack's Chippy is located on Bridge Street and has 119 Tripadvisor reviews. One Tripadvisor review said "We loved the décor and the staff where lovely and friendly. The food itself was awesome. "

3. Jack's Chippy

Jack's Chippy is located on Bridge Street and has 119 Tripadvisor reviews. One Tripadvisor review said "We loved the décor and the staff where lovely and friendly. The food itself was awesome. " Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough is located on the High Street in Flamborough and has won a number of awards this year. One Tripadvisor review said "We weren't disappointed, the best haddock and chips I've tasted. The owners also happy to cater for my wife who is gluten intolerant."

4. Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough is located on the High Street in Flamborough and has won a number of awards this year. One Tripadvisor review said "We weren't disappointed, the best haddock and chips I've tasted. The owners also happy to cater for my wife who is gluten intolerant." Photo: Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BridlingtonTripAdvisor