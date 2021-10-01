To celebrate International Coffee Day we asked The Scarborough News readers for their recommendations for their favourite spots in Scarborough for a cuppa.
In no particular order, here they are, according to the people who know best - you!
1. International Coffee Day
Antons cafe, bar, and grill on Sandside.
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. International Coffee Day
42nd East Bakehouse on Eastborough.
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. International Coffee Day
The Clock Cafe at The Spa.
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. International Coffee Day
Relish on Waterhouse Lane.