Is your favourite Scarborough cafe or coffee shop on this recommended list?

International Coffee Day: 17 cafés and coffee shops in Scarborough as recommended by you

Scarborough is blessed with loads of fantastic cafés and coffee shops to choose from across the town - we're spoilt for choice!

By George Buksmann
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:05 pm

To celebrate International Coffee Day we asked The Scarborough News readers for their recommendations for their favourite spots in Scarborough for a cuppa.

In no particular order, here they are, according to the people who know best - you!

Antons cafe, bar, and grill on Sandside.

Photo: Richard Ponter

42nd East Bakehouse on Eastborough.

Photo: Richard Ponter

The Clock Cafe at The Spa.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Relish on Waterhouse Lane.

