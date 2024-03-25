Malton based apple juice company 'beyond thrilled' to be shortlisted for a prestigious Countryside Alliance Award

ane and Jon Birch, owners of Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co, located in Malton. Photo courtesy of Anoif Photography.

Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co is located in Malton and is owned by Jane and Jon Birch. The business prides itself on producing multi award-winning traditional apple and blended juices, fruit syrups and cordial using 100% English fruits.

The business supports English apple and pear growers, buying their “wonky” fruit that would otherwise potentially go to waste as well as buying other fruits from Yorkshire growers. They also run a successful fruit pressing service for private and business customers throughout the autumn.

Jane Birch from Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice said: “We are beyond thrilled to have been selected as finalists for the Countryside Alliance Awards, as a small family business this is real testimony to how hard we have worked to build our business, the superior quality of our juices and pressing service, our outstanding customer service and the valued business relationships we have with our stockists.”

Yorkshire Wolds Apple Juice Co has been shortlisted in the Countryside Alliance Awards. Photo courtesy of Anoif Photography.

The Awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food & farming, enterprise and heritage through our small hard-working businesses. The awards are now in their sixteenth year and have become the definitive rural business award to win. The awards received over seventeen thousand nominations this year.

Sarah Lee, Countryside Alliance Awards Director, said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

“They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight. These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty in the countryside.

“Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”

Winners will be chosen via a public vote, which is open until April 1.

The winners of each region will be up against fellow winners from around the UK and the national champion will be announced at the House of Lords in the national champions reception in June.