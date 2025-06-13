Morrisons launches new range to celebrate National Doughnut Day
New items that have arrived on Morrisons Cake Shop shelves include a Doughnut Trifle (580g), a unique take on the British classic that costs £3.50 and consists of a giant doughnut ring acting as the sponge with layers of custard, jam and cream, before being topped with five iced doughnuts. A mini-version is also available at £2 for those looking for the same great taste, but a little smaller (230g).
For the ice cream enthusiasts, Morrisons has launched an ‘Oh So Jammy’ Doughnut Flavoured Ice Cream which is made from British milk and cream and comes with a raspberry sauce centre and doughnut sponge cake pieces throughout. The 500ml tubs are available now for £3, but customers will need to be quick, as when it's gone, it’s gone.
Freshly baked daily in Morrisons Market Street bakeries, customers can also pick up a 12-pack of Iced Ring Doughnuts for just £3 (usually £3.50), and a 12-pack of jam filled doughnuts for just £2 (usually £2.75).
All Doughnut Day products and offers are available in Morrisons supermarkets across the UK from now until Sunday 15th June.
For more information visit: https://groceries.morrisons.com/
