National Spritz Day: Funkin Cocktails turns up the fizz with two summer ready flavoured tipples

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
National Spritz Day: Funkin Cocktails turns up the fizz with two summer ready flavoured tipples.placeholder image
National Spritz Day: Funkin Cocktails turns up the fizz with two summer ready flavoured tipples.
Just in time for National Spritz Day (August 1), Funkin Cocktails is turning up the fizz with the recent launch of their brand-new Spritz range, in two summer ready flavours.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

Say hello to, Limoncello Spritz and Raspberry Spritz both the perfect light and summery drinks in a can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each flavour comes pre-mixed in a 330ml can at 4.5 per cent ABV, ready to enjoy - no shaking, stirring, or fuss.

They’re a delicious cocktail option, ideal for sun-soaked afternoons, garden parties, or alfresco dining.

The new range is available now in Tesco stores nationwide, with an RRP of £2.30, or visit Funkin Cocktails.

Related topics:Tesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice