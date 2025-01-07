Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket Aldi is giving away a whopping £20,000 worth of vouchers, equivalent to four years’ worth of grocery shopping, as new research reveals it to be the cheapest supermarket for the fourth consecutive year.

In its annual price comparison research, Which? found Aldi to be on average £131.13 cheaper per month than Waitrose throughout 2024.

Having also won the accolade in 2023, 2022, and 2021, as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket every month in 2024, the supermarket is offering one lucky shopper the chance to win its big giveaway.

The competition is open to all Aldi shoppers and to be in the chance of winning, all interested applicants must do is simply send an email to [email protected] with their full name, age and postal address before 20th January 2025.

£20k giveaway – Aldi gives away 4 years’ worth of shopping.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “This recognition continues Aldi’s remarkable track record of delivering savings to our customers and we’re delighted to have consistently offered top-quality products at the lowest prices across the country.

“With shoppers expected to spend £5,000 on average a year on their grocery shopping, our huge giveaway gives one lucky winner the chance to save on their Aldi shop for up to four years!”

The Cheapest Supermarket title is awarded by Which? based on the cost of a typical basket of goods and Aldi has once again topped the list, offering unbeatable value for money on a wide range of products.

Which? has also named Aldi the cheapest supermarket for December 2024[2], finding Aldi to be a whopping £29.54 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket Waitrose and £11.84 cheaper than Sainsbury’s.

Entries are open from today until 20th January. Full terms and conditions are available here.