Sun shines on 2025 Marathon du Malton races inspired by vineyards of France

Having fun in fancy dress in the Marathon du Malton. photo: Richard Ponter / Visit Malton

After Saturday’s downpours, the sun came out to play for the Malton 10k yesterday on Sunday September 21, lifting spirits for what is proudly known as Britain’s tastiest 10k.

Hundreds of runners laced up for one of three events – Le Sans Arret, Le Classique, and L’Escargot.

Organiser Mark Brayshaw of Visit Malton CIC, said: “The Malton 10k is truly unique in giving participants a choice of three races.

"The traditional time trial (Le Sans Arret) was won by Adam Hill in 39:57.

Runners dressed as salad and grapes take on the run! photo: Richard Ponter / Visit Malton

"The other two are less about competition and much more about delicious delights with food and drink stalls around the course to keep our 500 participants fuelled with Yorkshire’s finest.”

The picturesque route proved to be a feast for the eyes and the stomach.

Gourmet scotch eggs, mini-Yorkshire puddings, brownies, apple juice, locally-made wines and gin were on offer, along with vegan and vegetarian options from The Tofoo Co and The Cook’s Place.

Adding to the carnival atmosphere, many runners took to the course in fancy dress, from hot dogs and vodka bottles to escargots, frogs’ legs, and a colourful assortment of fruit and veg.

The finish line in Malton’s Market Place was packed with family, friends and supporters, enjoying live music, street food, and plenty of treats, it was the perfect spot for those who preferred grazing over jogging.

“Saturday’s weather had us nervous,” admitted Mark.

“After such a dry summer, that deluge could have washed away the fun.

"But thankfully the sun stuck with us, the course was in great condition, and the gin was not the only thing lifting spirits!

"It was a brilliant day for runners, stallholders, and spectators alike.

"Roll on September 2026, when we will be back again.”

The Malton 10k originally launched in 2018 as the Marathon du Malton was inspired by France’s Marathon du Médoc, where runners make their way through vineyards sampling fine wines.