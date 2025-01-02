When looking for a new place to eat, it is incredibly important to check the venue’s food hygiene rating.
Every establishment in the UK that serves food is inspected by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating from 5 to 0.
We have ranked the council areas of Yorkshire from best to worst food hygiene ratings. The ranking has been determined based on the percentage of establishments with a 2 food hygiene rating or lower, divided by the total number of establishments.
1. Leeds
Total establishments:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 610
Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,809
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 868
Total: 3,287
Rating of 2 or below:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 5
Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 25
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 21
Total: 51
Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 1.6% | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.
2. North Yorkshire
Total establishments:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 713
Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 1,598
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 550
Total: 2,861
Rating of 2 or below:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 10
Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 22
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 27
Total: 59
Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.1% | Colin Ward - stock.adobe.com
3. East Riding of Yorkshire
Total establishments:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 419
Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 572
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 309
Total: 1,300
Rating of 2 or below:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 5
Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 16
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 11
Total: 32
Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.5% | Duncan - stock.adobe.com
4. Barnsley
Total establishments:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 287
Restaurants/canteen/cafe: 285
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 280
Total: 852
Rating of 2 or below:
Bars, pubs and clubs: 4
Restaurant/canteen/cafe: 4
Takeaway/sandwich shops: 17
Total: 25
Percentage of low food hygiene ratings: 2.9% | Colin & Linda McKie - stock.adobe.com
