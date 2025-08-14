Walkers unveils brand-new unique crisp flavours in permanent line-up

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Walkers has announced two brand-new flavours

Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken will be joining the line-up

73% of consumers are more likely to purchase a new flavour from Walkers

Legendary crisp company Walkers has announced the addition of two new exciting flavours joining its permanent flavour range.

Following a study which revealed that 49% of crisp lovers preferred newer flavours over classics such as Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar, Walker’s has decided to spice up its line-up.

The brand-new flavours being introduced to Walker’s range includes; Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken.

Walkers unveils brand-new unique crisps flavours in permanent line-up | Adobe Stock / Walkers

Walkers conducted a taste test ahead of the launch of the two new flavours. The taste tests revealed that 73% of consumers are more likely to purchase a flavour such as Masala Chicken rather than the classic Prawn Cocktail.

Half of people involved in the taste test said they would be more likely to purchase the Sticky Teriyaki or Masala Chicken over the existing core range.

The Sticky Teriyaki flavour is inspired by the bold flavours of Japan, while the Masala Chicken gives a rich and spicy taste.

Wayne Newton, senior marketing director of Walkers said: “Our development team has been on a mission for the past year to find two new flavours that meet the highest standards.”

He continued: “After thousands of crisps crunched, flavours tested, and bags rustled, we’re pleased to bring something entirely new to the table with Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken.”

Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken flavoured Walker’s crisps will be available to purchase from Monday August 11.

