The guide is a foodies' Bible of top dining destinations, featuring restaurants which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors.

The three Whitby businesses featured in the guide are:

The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby

The guide says: "An ideal harbourside location is the setting for this spacious restaurant with its delightfully-styled nautically-themed exterior.

"Catch of the day fish and meat specials ... and a separate ice cream parlour provides desserts.

"Very tempting indeed!"

Estbek House, Sandsend

Praised for its "handsome" Regency house which operates a restuarant with "charming" rooms, The Estbek is "perfectly positioned" to source its materials from the chilly waters of the North Sea in front of it and the rolling moors behind.

Mallyan Spout, Goathland

Named after the tumbling waterfall behind it, the Mallyan Spout "clings comfortably to a traditional style of furnishing and decor ... with old and new world wines well balanced on the 50-bin list".

Whitby's Andrew Pern also landed a hat-trick - as well as Star Inn The Harbour, his fellow Star Inn restaurants at Harome, near Helmsley, and in York, are also featured in the guide.

The Estbek, Sandsend.