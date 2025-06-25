A respected wine expert known for uncovering the UK’s best supermarket bargains has revealed his six favourite bottles from Aldi — and every single one of them just picked up a medal at the prestigious IWSC (International Wine & Spirit Competition) 2025.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Pincott, known to his 125,000 Instagram followers as @affordablewinehunter, regularly shares honest reviews of budget-friendly wines.

This year, he also took part in the IWSC judging process, giving him unique insight into the rigorous standards behind each award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I actually took part in the judging of the IWSC awards this year, and I know how difficult these awards are to get,” Andy explains.

Wine expert names six Aldi bottles under £10 that just won international awards.

In a recent in-store video, Andy highlighted six wines he describes as excellent value and worthy of any summer table - all priced under £10.

“This isn’t the full list of winners,” he adds, “but some of my favourites that I noted at their press tasting and have been getting/recommending since.”

Andy’s Top 6 Aldi Award-Winning Wines:

1. Costières de Nîmes Blanc – £8.99

A Southern French white with refreshing citrus notes and a smooth, medium-bodied texture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Costières de Nîmes won a silver award. It's medium-bodied with hints of citrus and a lovely, smooth mouth feel.”

2. Specially Selected Austrian Zweigelt – £7.99

Zweigelt is Austria’s signature red grape, and Aldi’s take is a hidden gem for under a tenner.

“For a light to medium-bodied red, try this Zweigelt. It's got hints of cherry and plum and vanilla, and is surprisingly complex.”

3. Specially Selected Caladoc Rouge – £7.99

Made from Caladoc — a crossing of Malbec and Grenache — this full-bodied red delivers velvety tannins and rich red fruit flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Caladoc Rouge is lovely and full-bodied with velvety tannins.”

4. Bureiras Vides Cabernet Franc – £8.99

A bold, fruit-forward red with classic varietal character.

“Big and bold and bursting with fruit flavours.”

5. Rosorange – £9.99

A trend-forward, orange-style rosé at an unbeatable price.

“One of my favourites,” Andy says.

6. Sous Les Mers – £6.99

An easy-drinking French white that offers freshness and balance. “Also one of my favourites,”

Andy added. “Amazing value for £6.99.”

Andy, who is also acting as an IWSC ambassador this year, notes that many shoppers may not realise how hard-won these medals are: “It’s not always obvious on the shelf, but these wines have official IWSC medals behind them. I’ve got the full winners list — and these six are ones I’ve been buying, recommending, and now celebrating.”

The IWSC is widely regarded as the gold standard for wine and spirit quality. With entries judged blind by leading experts — including Masters of Wine, sommeliers, buyers, and producers — its rigorous process ensures medals are awarded purely on taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges never see the bottle or label, eliminating any visual bias. Celebrated for its integrity and expertise, the IWSC is considered one of the most respected and trusted competitions in the global drinks industry.

All six wines are available in Aldi stores nationwide while stocks last.