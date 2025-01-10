Yorkshire Wolds brewery launches new beer in support of ‘Tryanuary’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Wold Top Brewery has brewed a new beer to encourage people to support independent breweries and pubs this month.

Brewers at the Hunmanby based business have developed a fruity St. Clements ale to support ‘Tryanuary’.

Tryanuary is an initiative that was started in 2015 by a group of volunteers to support and promote the beer industry, especially small and independent beer businesses, throughout one of the hardest months of the year financially

Brewery director, Kate Balchin said: “Tryanuary supports and promotes the beer industry, especially small independent beer businesses, and the aim of the initiative is to encourage people to try new beers throughout the month.

Kate Balchin with the brewery’s special edition beer, St Clements

“To this end, we have launched St. Clements as a limited edition beer for January. It is low in strength at 2.5% abv, which is perfect for a post Christmas reset, but high in taste. Simcoe and Mosaic hops combine to deliver refreshingly tropical flavours of passion fruit and citrus which make for a very refreshing beer.” St Clements is available in local pubs and independent retailers. It is also available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk. It is vegan friendly and gluten free.

Wold Top Brewery uses home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of cask, keg, and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.