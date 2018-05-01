Gallery: Scarborough cliff lift celebrates Cliff Railway Day on May 12

The landmark Central Tramway near the Grand Hotel on Scarborough’s historic South Bay will be marking Cliff Railway Day with Victorian costumes, free sweets and fun for children.

Cliff Railway Day is Saturday May 12. Anyone in costume will ride on the day for free.

This is the first year the event is being marked in Scarborough and the company hopes it will grow into an annual event.

Neil Purshouse, director of Central Tramway: ‘We are part of a great network of cliff railways around the country and we wanted to celebrate the heritage and engineering of these great locations on one day.

Central Tramway has been serving tourists and locals for more than 135 years. Our hope is that we’ll be here for another 135 years to come, and we wanted to mark it with a fun day for all the family.’

Central Tramway will be open on Saturday May 12 from 9.30am to 5.45pm with events and fun throughout the day.