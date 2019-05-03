Get set to sparkle for Starlight at Scampston in aid of Saint Catherine’s

A magical new event – Starlight at Scampston - is set to bring people of all ages together to support Saint Catherine’s.

The free family fun day takes place on Saturday May 11 in the beautiful grounds of Scampston Hall from 2pm and features an Enchanted Walk at 5.30pmand Starlight Walk at 7.30pm.

Starlight at Scampston is sponsored by North Yorkshire Law and Town and Country Fires

There will also be attractions including children’s fairground rides, bouncy castles, face painting, food vendors and craft stalls.

Event organiser Rhiannon Hunt said: “We’re really excited to introduce Starlight at Scampston – it will be a fun-filled day and evening in a unique and memorable setting. The sponsored walks are now open for registration and we’d encourage people to sign up as soon as possible.”

The one-mile family-friendly Enchanted Walk is perfect for the whole family and children of all ages.

If you’d like to stroll later into the evening, sign up for the three-mile Starlight Walk and take in the stunning surroundings as the evening draws in. There will be fun activities and surprises along the way.

Free children's workshops will also run from 2pm including performing arts from PQA (Pauline Quirke Academy), magic from Big Box Magic and William Reid-Frow, dancing from Lovefit Dance and Wacks Wicked Plants.

Fancy dress is encouraged for Saint Catherine's first big event of the year.

Registrations for the sponsored walks are open now. To sign up go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/starlight-at-scampston or call fundraising for more details on (01723) 378406.

Saint Catherine’s Hospice provides care and support in people’s homes, the community and in the hospice for adults with a terminal illness, and to their families, carers and friends.