Get warm and cosy this Christmas with fun fleecy throws and beautiful festive bedding, and help fund meals for the less fortunate

Christmas time is fast approaching and the folks at the Happy Linen Company cannot wait.

As you’d expect, they began work on the Christmas range quite a while ago and are so happy (excuse the pun) with how it’s turned out.

Seasonal single bedding

They have brand new blended cotton and 100% brushed cotton flannel ranges as well as super cosy, fluffy and warm sherpa fleece throws.

Warmth and comfort is their goal – that’s especially true for our brand-new, brushed cotton design, aptly named ‘Warm Alaska’.

A spokesman said: “We wanted to create a bedding set that fully embodies Christmas and the festive spirit – giving our customers that ‘wow’ moment when they first put it on their bed.

“Although we only just celebrated our 1st birthday, we are on a mission to become the go-to brand for bedding sets and other home accessories. Continually working together with local designers, who take our ideas and bring them to life, we’re able to combine our extensive knowledge of textiles to create a bedding range we’re proud to call our own. The Christmas season will always have a special place in our hearts, because that’s around the time we started in 2017!

“Our most popular designs still continue, including Christmas Patchwork and Festive Scandi – but that’s not all – we wanted to go one step further this year. We believe a household isn’t sleeping happy until everyone is, so, for the very first time, we have created a range of super cosy sherpa fleece throws for humans… and pets!”

Their Christmas range makes the perfect gift for friends, family and colleagues and it doesn’t even need to burn a big hole into the Christmas gift budget – bedding sets and throws start from as little as £12. As with all their ranges, our Christmas products are available for toddlers, kids, teens, adults and of course pets!

The spokesman added: “As Christmas is the time of giving, we also want to mention our ongoing charity campaign: Sleep happy, not hungry. For each bedding set bought via our website, we donate 25p to our two partner charities in Manchester and further afield, actively helping fund meals for those less fortunate.

Take a look at the fabulous range of items for sale by visiting The Happy Linen Company today.



