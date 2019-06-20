Goathland goes back to the Swinging Sixties in North Yorkshire Moors Railway music festival

Goathland will go back in time to the Swinging Sixties next month as part of an event on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Dusty ‘Miss Sixties’ Springfield and The Sonics will perform in the village on Saturday July 13 and Sunday July 14 as part of 60s Fest.

Goathland Station will be decked out in individual 60s style with a beer tent and live music across the weekend and you can take a look at classic cars on display.

Various events will take place up and down the railway.

Visit Levisham Station and experience The Vox Beatles tribute band, with hit songs from the Cavern Club and Hamburg early days, Beatlemania, Sgt Pepper/Magical Mystery Tour, White Album and Rooftop eras.

Pickering will also have live music, displays and an evening show dubbed The Big Night Out, which will be hosted by Minster FM.

Passengers can travel along the heritage line between Pickering to Grosmont - hop on and hop off all day.