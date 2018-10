Bearing fruit and bread and a range of other items are pupils with part of the Harvest Festival display at Filey Junior School in October 1993.

Left to right, Charlotte Hydes, 10; Sarah Burkin 9; Leila Elvidge, 9; Lee Ellam, 8; Emma Moulding, 10; Hayley Frankish, 8’ John Crossan, 10; James Brocket, 7 and Michael Harrison, 9.

Email newsdesk@jpress.co.uk with your memories of the event.