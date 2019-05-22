Heat and sea view guaranteed whatever the weather at Scarborough’s Alpine-themed spa

There’s a whole new way to relax on the Yorkshire Coast this year and heat is guaranteed whatever the weather – as is a magnificent sea view!

With its cliff-top location, state of the art facilities and live sauna rituals, a new Alpine-themed luxury spa is transporting visitors to a whole new world of relaxation, unique in the UK.

In its multi-sensory saunas and steam rooms, overlooking Scarborough’s stunning North Bay, Wellness at Alpamare brings together the very latest in world-leading luxury spa design, while also introducing brand new rituals and treatments inspired by ancient therapeutic traditions from the Alps to the Orient including the live Aufguss ceremony – an experience so popular in Northern Europe that it has become a way of life but one that is relatively unknown in the UK and, indeed, is only available in Yorkshire at the newly opened Wellness at Alpamare.

The Aufguss (the German word for ‘infusion’) is a wellness and purification ceremony performed by an aufgussmeister.

During this multi-sensory experience, essential oils are heated over hot stones, then directed as a scented steam towards the bathers, using rhythmical towel movements.

Alpamare’s team of trained aufgussmeisters each bring something distinctive to the ceremony – music, poetry, scents or movement – so that each performance is totally unique.

The spa’s extensive hydro-thermal facilities include:

• ‘Sauna World’ with a 95˚C Finnish panorama sauna, 75˚C clay sauna, hay bath with its hanging loungers and hay brought in from the Austrian Alps, foot reflexology bath, and an ice and aroma shower.

• ‘Hamam Magic’ with a warm centre-stone, herbal steam bath with infusions such as lavender and mint, soap steam bath, rhassoul healing mud bath, and a foot bath.

• ‘Relax World’ a calm retreat with four private treatment rooms where clients can enjoy a classic treatment like massage or facials (these must be booked in advance and are priced individually).

To help make the most of a visit, you can take one of three specially created self-guided ritual trails - ‘Hamam-Relax’, ‘Detox’ and ‘Sauna Vitality’; each ritual takes two to three hours or you can simply free-flow at will.

There is also the chance to enjoy the waterpark on the ground floor, including Alpamare’s outdoor iodine infinity pool, heated to 35˚C and with a variety of massage jets, whirlpools and bubble benches.

Spa manager, Amanda Shachnaey, said: “Whatever’s going on in your life, whether you need to relax or re-energise, the spa is designed to help you as an individual – whether it’s a personalised detox, an escape from everyday stress, taking time to relax with a loved one, or having fun with friends during a live ceremony or as part of a special event.

“It’s an experience that everyone can enjoy and that’s completely different from anything else in the UK, caring for the wellbeing of the mind as well as the body.”

Janet Deacon, tourism and corporate marketing manager for Scarborough Borough Council and area director for Welcome To Yorkshire, said: “With the opening of its new holistic wellness centre, Alpamare Scarborough is helping to transform Scarborough into a spa town for the 21st Century, leading the way – just as it did in the 18 th century - as a top UK holiday destination, the ultimate place to escape the world for a while, relax, and find yourself rejuvenated.”

Wellness at Alpamare sits alongside Alpamare Scarborough, a world-class waterpark which opened in 2016.

Wellness at Alpamare is open all year round.

Opening times may vary during the seasons but it is open from 10am–10pm at weekends and in the school holidays.

Pre-booking is recommended but not always essential at off-peak times.

However, at all times private treatments must be booked in advance.

Admission is for six hours and includes a luxurious towel and robe. For more information or to book, visit www.alpamare.co.uk/spa or call 01723 861431.