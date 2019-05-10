Helmsley to host National Town Crier Championships in July 2020

Helmsley has been chosen to host the 42nd Ancient & Honourable Guild Of Town Criers Championships in 2020, beating off competition from a number of UK towns.

Following last year’s highly successful Helmsley Town Crier Competition, organised by the town’s crier David Hinde and the Helmsley in Business (HiB) group and supported by several key sponsors, the town put in a bid to hold the Guild’s Championships for the whole of the UK.

The event will run on Saturday July 18 next year.

This will be the first time since the early 1990s that the Guild Championships have been held in the North of England and is thought to be only the second time it has ever been held in Yorkshire.

Last year, it was held at Windsor Castle with the permission of HM Queen Elizabeth II and more than 40 town criers from across the UK took part.

HiB Chairman and newly-appointed town councillor Tony Porter, who runs Porters Coffee Shop, said: “We are delighted we have been successful with our bid to stage this prestigious event next July, especially as there was strong competition from other worthy towns.

“Our own competition last year was a huge success and the town really came together to welcome all the criers, and to enjoy the event – it was amazing to watch (and hear!).

“So, to take this to the next level with the national championships is just fantastic.”

Helmsley’s record-breaking town crier, David Hinde, added: “On behalf of the Guild we shall be inviting all the Guild Town Crier members throughout the UK to attend with their consorts.

“At last year’s Championships there were over 40 criers – double the number we had at last year’s Helmsley competition – so it will be a great spectacle and show for businesses, residents and visitors alike.

“We’ll soon be approaching corporate and business sponsors and essential volunteers to help out, to ensure the event is a major success for the town and all involved.”