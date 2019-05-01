Help find a loving home for Bandit

Scarborough and Whitby RSPCA centre is asking for your help in providing a home for Bandit - a very friendly dog who will make a great pet.

Bandit arrived at the centre after his owner could no longer look after him.

He has bundles of energy and loves his long walks so an active family who will give him the exercise he needs is ideal.

Bandit is still young and could benefit from attending some training classes which he will enjoy. Bandit is suitable to live another compatible dog who matches his enthusiasm and children of secondary school age and over.

Call Scarborough and Whitby RSPCA on 07939 247202 if you can help.