Here are the 12 Yorkshire restaurants featuring in the Good Food Guide 2020
The Good Food Guide 2020 has been revealed and these 12 restaurants in Yorkshire have been recognised for their exquisite food.
Eateries in Scarborough and Whitby are also present; they're among 17 new entries from the North East.
1. The Black Swan
The Black Swan at Oldstead is featured in the Good Food Guide 2020's Top 50 restaurants. It comes at number 34.
2. Roots
Roots in York is one of the new entries from the North East.
3. Cave du Cochon
Cave du Cochon in York is among the new entries.
4. Host
Host in Ikley is also featured as a new entry.
