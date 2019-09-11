A main course of sea-trout fillet, asparagus, pea and spring onion braise and jersey royal potatoes at Number 20 restaurant at Port Mulgrave.

Here are the 12 Yorkshire restaurants featuring in the Good Food Guide 2020

The Good Food Guide 2020 has been revealed and these 12 restaurants in Yorkshire have been recognised for their exquisite food.

Eateries in Scarborough and Whitby are also present; they're among 17 new entries from the North East.

The Black Swan at Oldstead is featured in the Good Food Guide 2020's Top 50 restaurants. It comes at number 34.

1. The Black Swan

The Black Swan at Oldstead is featured in the Good Food Guide 2020's Top 50 restaurants. It comes at number 34.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Roots in York is one of the new entries from the North East.

2. Roots

Roots in York is one of the new entries from the North East.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Cave du Cochon in York is among the new entries.

3. Cave du Cochon

Cave du Cochon in York is among the new entries.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Host in Ikley is also featured as a new entry.

4. Host

Host in Ikley is also featured as a new entry.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3