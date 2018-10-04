Hit TV programme Benidorm comes to the stage in Hull

Benidorm Live! Hull New Theatre from Monday October 8 to Saturday October 13

Hull writer and actor Derren Litten is bringing the first stage version of his smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm to Hull New Theatre this month.

Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) as they swap sangria for the stage next year after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go.

On making its transfer from stage to screen,

Litten said: “I’ve loved 10years of writing my TV show Benidorm but despite a successful writing career I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn’t

hear the audience’s laughter.

“This national tour of Benidorm Live will

not only make a longlasting dream come true but will also mean I no longer have to stand in strangers’ gardens listening at their windows at 9pm on cold winter evenings.”

Derren’s hobbies include drinking and karaoke, usually in that order.

He splits his time equally between homes in London and Spain.

Tickets: 01482 300 306