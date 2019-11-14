The 15 most expensive streets in and around Scarborough, according to Zoopla

The 20 most expensive streets in and around Scarborough, according to Zoopla have been revealed.

With sprawling countryside, coastal views and quaint villages, Scarborough and the wider surrounding area have a lot to offer when it comes to property.

By Corinne Macdonald
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 8:55 am
According to Zoopla, these are the 15 most expensive streets in and around the town. Figures are based on the property site’s Zed-Index which gives an average price based on current Zoopla estimates.

1. Goldenfields, High Street, Scalby

This street was given an average property price of 699,000.

Photo: Google

2. Main Road, Brompton-by-Sawdon

Properties on this street in a village near Scarborough were given an average price of 677,000.

Photo: Google

3. Throxenby

This street was given an average property price of 656,000.

Photo: Google

4. Gowland Lane, Cloughton

Properties on this street in Cloughton were given an average price of 643,000.

Photo: Google

