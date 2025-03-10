Beyond Housing kicks off 2025 with more than £10,000 in community donations

Beyond Housing has started 2025 on a high note by donating a total of £10,350 to various community groups and organisations across Redcar, Scarborough, and Whitby.

Through the newly established Beyond Housing Community Fund, 21 community projects and activities have received vital financial support. The fund is designed to benefit local charities, voluntary and community groups, residents' associations, parish and town councils, and other non-profit organisations operating in areas where Beyond Housing has homes. These grants align with the organisation's key themes and objectives, reinforcing its commitment to fostering strong, sustainable communities.

As part of its proactive approach to community engagement, Beyond Housing involved its customers in the decision-making process. A panel of 14 customers reviewed applications and made funding decisions, ensuring that selected projects reflect the needs and aspirations of the communities they serve.

Following the success of this initial funding round, Beyond Housing plans to continue this collaborative approach. A new funding round is scheduled to launch in spring/summer 2025, introducing fresh funding themes to further support community-driven initiatives.

Beyond Housing Community Partnership & Engagement Manager Laura Young (left) and Housing Officer John Bateman (2nd left) present a cheque for £500 to Age UK North Yorkshire Coast & Moors with (from 3rd left) Wendy Grayshan, Tracey Armstrong and Sarah Peaker

Laura Young, Community Partnership & Engagement Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Offering financial support to these community groups and projects underlines Beyond Housing's key objective to invest in our neighbourhoods to create great places to live and work.

“By keeping communities warm and well and bringing people together, we are able to not only promote health, wellbeing, and energy efficiency in our neighbourhoods but also encourage connection, belonging, and social interaction amongst residents.”

Graham Porter, Co-Founder of Scarborough-based Closer Communities, which received £500 from the fund, said: “It's so good to have Beyond Housing playing an important part in improving our community and the lives of their customers.

“This funding has been valuable to our Dad's Behaving Madly group and has enabled us to host activities, support, and a bit of respite for our dads to have a well-earned few hours off from their caring responsibilities.”

Sarah Peaker, Information & Advice Manager at Age UK North Yorkshire Coast & Moors, said: “We would like to thank Beyond Housing for their generous donation, which is allowing our warm room to remain open and available to support our clients. We would like to extend a welcome to anyone has not used our warm room space before.”

The Beyond Housing Community Fund reflects the organisation's commitment to fostering thriving communities and supporting local initiatives.

For further information about the Beyond Housing Community Fund, visit https://beyondhousing.co.uk/be-involved/community-fund/