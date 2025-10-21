Chance to buy fabulous family home of 50 years - new on the market

The detached six-bedroom house is modernised while retaining its period character, and has a large garden which presents options.
A grand entrance hall with wall panelling and original decor detail has a lovely bay window with fitted window seat.
Two of three spacious reception rooms have bay windows, along with log burners within feature fireplaces, and the third dual aspect room has patio doors out to the garden, creating indoor to outdoor living which is ideal for entertaining.
At the heart of the home is a modern open-plan kitchen with casual lounge area.
The kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances that include twin ovens, a microwave, fridge and hob. There's also a breakfast bar, a cosy log burner, utility space and a w.c..
All six spacious bedrooms are off a first floor landing, with a main bedroom having dual aspect bay windows, and garden views.
Two bathrooms include a recently upgraded family bathroom that has a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and twin washbasins, alongside a second modern three-piece suite.
An extensive lawned rear garden has a patio seating area, while an outbuilding is used currently for entertaining, but is of flexible use and could become a home office or alternative.
The property has plenty of private parking and a triple tandem garage.
Kingsgate is known for the attractive period homes it holds, and is within a short stroll of the south side beach, promenade and harbour, with town centre facilities also within comfortable reach.
This home in Kingsgate, Bridlington, is for sale at £700,000, Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-extended-former-gate-house-thats-full-of-charm-and-character-5362684
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-ps1m-high-spec-high-tech-home-in-leafy-location-near-scalby-5357745