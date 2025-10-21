The detached six-bedroom house is modernised while retaining its period character, and has a large garden which presents options.

​A grand entrance hall with wall panelling and original decor detail has a lovely bay window with fitted window seat.

T​wo of three spacious reception ​rooms have bay windows​, along with log burners within feature fireplaces​, and the third dual aspect ​room has patio doors ​out to the garden, ​creating indoor to outdoor living which is ideal for entertaining​.

At the heart of the home​ is a modern open-plan kitchen ​with casual lounge area​.

The kitchen ​has fitted units with integrated appliances ​that include twin ovens, ​a microwave, fridge and hob. There​'s also a breakfast bar, ​a cosy log burner, utility space and ​a w.c..

​All six spacious bedrooms are off a first floor landing, with a main bedroom having dual aspect bay windows, and garden views.

Two bathrooms include a recently upgraded family bathroom that has a freestanding bath, walk-in shower, and twin washbasins, alongside a second modern three-piece suite.

​An extensive lawned rear garden ​has a patio ​seating area, ​while a​n outbuilding ​is used currently ​for entertaining, but is of flexible use and could become a home office or alternative.

The property has plenty of private parking and a triple tandem garage.

K​ingsgate is known for the attractive period homes it holds, and is within a short stroll of the south side beach, promenade and harbour, with town centre facilities also within comfortable reach.

​This home in Kingsgate, Bridlington​, is for sale at £700,000, Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252​.

