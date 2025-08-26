Cottage or apartments with established business up for sale in Robin Hoods Bay

Mariondale Cottage is a flexible freehold property with a highly profitable take-away business, and two newly renovated holiday apartments, not far from the beach and amenities in historic Robin Hoods Bay.

This property presents a number of different options, for living in the cottage, or continuing with two streams of income through the established ground floor commercial premises that has run as a fish and chip shop for over 35 years, and the two updated holiday lets.

The take-away premises front Albion Road and comprise a kitchen with a frying range, a food prep room, a storeroom, and a staff w.c..

Across from the shop front is an outdoor terrace that has seating options for customers, and above the premises are three floors of accommodation.

These have been renovated into two separate holiday apartments, both carefully refurbished and each with a private entrance.

Both apartments display lovely period features that include exposed stonework to the walls, and ceiling beams.

The one-bed apartment has an open plan living room with a kitchen, a double bedroom and a modern shower room, all on the first floor.

The two-bed apartment comprises a kitchen, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, along with a lounge and diner within the roof space.

The established business attracts returning and new customers to what the agent describes as a "prime trading location at the bottom of the Bay".

Mariondale Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire is a freehold, Grade ll-listed property with mixed use, for sale at a price of £650,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

1 . Mariondale Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire A close-up view of the property for sale in Robin Hoods Bay. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Mariondale Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire Exposed stone walls are among the interior features of the cottage. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Mariondale Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire The take-away kitchen has a frying ranfe, with an additional prep room and store room. Photo: Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby Photo Sales