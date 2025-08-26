The property for sale is central to the photograph, in its attractive location within Robin Hoods Bay.placeholder image
Cottage or apartments with established business up for sale in Robin Hoods Bay

By Sally Burton
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 14:59 BST
A Grade ll-listed cottage with a unique business opportunity is for sale in the quaint old fishing village of Robin Hoods Bay.

Mariondale Cottage is a flexible freehold property with a highly profitable take-away business, and two newly renovated holiday apartments, not far from the beach and amenities in historic Robin Hoods Bay.

This property presents a number of different options, for living in the cottage, or continuing with two streams of income through the established ground floor commercial premises that has run as a fish and chip shop for over 35 years, and the two updated holiday lets.

The take-away premises front Albion Road and comprise a kitchen with a frying range, a food prep room, a storeroom, and a staff w.c..

Across from the shop front is an outdoor terrace that has seating options for customers, and above the premises are three floors of accommodation.

These have been renovated into two separate holiday apartments, both carefully refurbished and each with a private entrance.

Both apartments display lovely period features that include exposed stonework to the walls, and ceiling beams.

The one-bed apartment has an open plan living room with a kitchen, a double bedroom and a modern shower room, all on the first floor.

The two-bed apartment comprises a kitchen, two double bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, along with a lounge and diner within the roof space.

The established business attracts returning and new customers to what the agent describes as a "prime trading location at the bottom of the Bay".

Mariondale Cottage, Robin Hoods Bay, North Yorkshire is a freehold, Grade ll-listed property with mixed use, for sale at a price of £650,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

