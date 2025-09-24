Fabulous home for sale at £1.3m in one of Yorkshire's most photographed locations

The stunning eight-bedroom period property has an integrated annexe, a detached double garage and parking for multiple vehicles.

Described as "immaculate" by the agents, the home was built by Lady Lumley in 1657 for local schoolmasters to live in.

Extensively renovated by the current owners to create contemporary living space that enhances traditional features, the home has a bespoke kitchen with breakfast room by the Handmade Kitchen Company of Pickering, with appliances that include a wine cooler and electric Aga with induction hob, a large island, granite work tops and a walk-in pantry.

Three ​ground floor reception rooms with original window shutters ​include an office with en-suite shower room that could be used as a bedroom.

Both the sitting and drawing rooms are dual aspect​, and the drawing room​'s bespoke stone fireplace ​holds a cosy log burner.

The self-contained annexe​ with its own front door is accessible ​from the main house and ​has a newly-fitted kitchen, utility, and a shower room. It​ can be used to generate income as it holds current planning ​approval for holiday lets.

Two staircases lead to the first floor, w​here eight bedrooms​ each have an en-suite shower room.

​A large principal bedroom​ also displays a free-standing​, roll top bath​, and an equally lovely dual​-aspect guest bedroom ​has bay window seating.

​An eas​t-of-house​ garage ​functions as a covered seating area​, and beyond this is further seating within a ‘secret garden’ with climbing roses, ​that leads through a walkway to Thornton Beck.

The landscaped, south-facing garden​ is well established with shrubs, planted beds and trees.

​Double wrought iron gates ​open from Brook Lane to the driveway ​and double garage​, with additional parking to the west of the house​.

Bridgefoot House, Chestnut Avenue​, Thornton-Le-Dale, Pickering, YO18 7RR​, is for sale at £1,300,000, with Willowgreen Estate Agents, Ryedale, tel. 01653 916600​.

