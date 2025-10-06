Farmhouse with glorious views, for sale near Whitby, was folk festival venue

High Whins Farm is​ described as ‘a detached farmhouse in need of modernisation​, with outbuildings and an adjacent detached stone barn’​. The agent adds that it is 'full of further development potential​'.

T​he farm has been owned by the same family for​ decades and​ was a well known venue on the folk festival calendar, with the Black Bull Bender Folk Festival based there annually for many years, that raised thousands of pounds for local hospice charities.

The​ agents add that 'the main farmhouse, which already offers excellent accommodation, is now in need of some renovation and modernisation, possibly incorporating the adjacent outbuildings​'.

The stone barn is detached ​and offers further livestock​, development ​ or storage options.

​Its own gardens ​surround the property, with land of ​around 8.6 acres including four good size paddocks​, pasture an​d woodland.

A porch leads through to the main entrance and hall​way with stairs to the first floor, under-stairs storage and doors to the utility room and the ​front-facing dining room​.

The sitting room ​has glorious views​, while a second reception room​ ​is dual aspect, with a step down to the family kitchen, which has a sky light, a ​front window and a door to the gardens. The​ larder also has a window, to the rear.

A half landing​ with extensio​n provides a bathroom and separate w.c​., whil​e off the main landing ​are five bedrooms, four of which are double​s, and the fifth a small box room.

Two double bedrooms have hand wash basins and ​stunning views, whils​e one​ has a​ charming fireplace and storage alcoves.

​The box room could be converted to an en suite or dressing room if required.

Overlooking the paddock and gardens to the rear, one of two large double bedrooms ​has a window sea​t.

Further to these ​are storage units and an en suite with step-in shower cubicle​.

A door from the main landing opens to a staircase to the attic, which has a landing and three rooms off.

One is a double room with an emergency exit via a window​, and stairs leading down to the garden.

Another is a large attic room with a window​, and there is a large store room.

​From the farmhouse, a lawn​ed area ​stretches down to the outbuildings​ then back around to the rear​ where there is hardstanding, outdoor taps, w.c’s used for the festival and steel steps to the attic room​.

Beyond the maintained lawns is a wild garden with mown pathways leading to a terrace with a large static caravan​ that has two bedrooms, a bathroom, living space and kitchen, all in need of updating.

Paddocks ​and pasture​ land surrounding the property are ​both well-maintained and fenced.

Three attached outbuildings ​of character, with separate access,​ have either stone-flagged or cobbled floors a​nd offer ​multiple options for storage or potential accommodation, subject to planning​ requirements.

A further, detached range of outbuildings, again ​have plenty of potential. There are two double garages and a range of further doors leading into barns and storage buildings. The middle barn is described as having beautiful features and stonework.

The largest section of the barn has been used to host folk festivals for years and has skylight windows with hay bales for seating.

From the driveway, there is a gated green lane which cuts between the house, paddocks and woodland.

​Offers in excess of £700,000 are invited for High Whins Farm, Tranmire, Whitby, YO21 2BW​, by GSC Grays, Richmond, tel. 01748 897630​.

