First-time buyers in and around Scarborough could get 30 percent discount - here's what you need to know
To qualify, buyers must be over 18 years of age, local to Burniston or Scarborough, have connections to the surrounding area through work or family, or have served in the British Army.
Claire Docwra, Sales Advisor for Mulgrave Properties, said: “There are three spacious family homes available at our Burniston development at a 30% discount, meaning you can move into a three-bedroom semi-detached property for just £195,965!
“All of our FHS properties have PV solar panels (EPC B), an electric car charging point, parking for two cars and a stylish kitchen and bathroom. They will also be ready in time to celebrate Christmas in your very own home”.
The Coast show home is located off High Street, Burniston, Scarborough, YO13 0HH and has been styled by Flo & Co Interiors, York. I
t is open Thursday - Monday 10:30am - 5pm, No appointment is necessary.
Find out more at mulgraveproperties.co.uk or call 0333 370 2604.
