Former toilets and shelter, plus Valley Gardens archway, for sale as protected building
The former Shelter and Archway, that was built in 1927, formerly served as toilets, then later became a bus shelter, and is a protected building that 'represents an important element of Scarborough's Heritage Value'.
The imposing stone archway forms the main entrance to Plantation Hill, also known as Valley Gardens, with ornamental gardens, a duck pond, and pretty hillside pathways that connect the town to the South Bay beach.
It is being marketed as a whole, with development potential, by Align Chartered Surveyors, who report a great deal of interest from the local community particularly.
But anyone with an interest in the property will have to act quickly as offers must be in by the closing date of November 3, 2025.
Information about the building from the agent notes that it 'requires minor structural repairs and offers significant potential for sensitive restoration and re-use'.
A spokeswoman for Align Chartered Surveyors said: "Although it has only been on the market for a short time, we have had a lot of interest in the building, due to its central position and the possibility of re-developing it for such use as a cafe type place.
"We do expect a sale to take place given the number of enquiries we have had, and there are offers on the table."
The property occupies a corner position at Valley Bridge Parade and Somerset Terrace, forming the gateway to Plantation Hill or Valley Gardens.
The brochure for the property notes that "the surrounding area benefits from strong footfall, with Nicholson's Estate Agents and other retail units nearby, together with a 24-hour Tesco Superstore within close proximity’.
It adds: 'Scarborough Train Station lies approximately 0.2 miles to the North-West, while Scarborough Beach is around 0.4 miles to the East.'
Former Shelter and Archway, Plantation Hill, 4 Valley Bridge Parade, Scarborough, YO11 2PF is currently for sale as a freehold property with Align Chartered Surveyors, Northallerton, tel. 01609 797330.
