House prices increased slightly across East Yorkshire during March, Land Registry figures show

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.6% annual growth.

The average house price across the area in March was £216,463, Land Registry figures show – a 0.4% increase on February.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices decreased 0.2%, and the East Riding outperformed the 0.3% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding of Yorkshire rose by £17,000 – putting the area 14th among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Richmondshire, where property prices increased on average by 16.3%, to £266,000.

At the other end of the scale, properties in Sheffield gained just 6.1% in value, giving an average price of £203,000.

Owners of detached houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices across the East Riding in March – they increased 0.6%, to £326,022 on average.

Over the last year, prices rose by 11.3%.

Among other types of property: semi-detached up 0.6% monthly; up 8.3% annually; £199,665 average; terraced up 0.1% monthly; up 6.3% annually; £158,477 average; flats down 0.4% monthly; up 2.1% annually; £105,642 average.