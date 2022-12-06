IN PICTURES: Take a look around stunning Whitby apartment overlooking steam railway
A ground-floor apartment overlooking Whitby's steam railway is on the market for £365,000.
The two-bedroom apartment boasts contemporary styling with an open-plan living space combining a kitchen, living and dining area as a hub of the property, while a glass wall reveals the original stone work of the grade II listed building.
Formerly a shed for locomotives visiting Whitby, the building in which this apartment is housed has been transformed into The Engine Shed which offers 11 luxury one, two and three-bedroom holiday apartments with undercroft parking.
