Incredible lifestyle opportunity with farmstead that includes cottages and plush leisure suite

Its seven-bedroom farmhouse is linked to a stunning marble leisure suite, and has two holiday cottages plus an apartment, with further domestic and agricultural buildings, gardens and paddocks.
The stone farmhouse, thought to be late 17th Century in origin, is classically Georgian looking, and has been both a family home and a B&B.
Its accommodation includes a hallway with part-panelled walls and w.c. off, a double-aspect lounge with a stone fireplace, that connects to the leisure suite, and a dining room with an inglenook and a loggia opening to the rear garden.
An archway links the dining room to the kitchen, with its bespoke pitch pine cabinets and tiled worktops, while beyond is the timber-framed garden room, a pantry and a side hall.
A boot room has doors to a coal store, a w.c. and the integral garage.
From a first floor landing is a walk-in cupboard, formerly used as a photographic 'dark room', then a storeroom and office, both of which have bedroom potential.
The main landing leads to the master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes and an en suite, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
From a second floor landing with rooflight windows is a walk-in linen cupboard and two further double bedroom suites with their own bathrooms.
There are front and rear gardens with lawns, hedging, and fruit and vegetable sections.
A two-storey professional grade leisure suite, with fine quality marble used in many areas, includes a tiled, 18m heated swimming pool with lanes, a seating area, a w.c., plant room and arched double doors to outside.
On the upper floor is a hallway, a spacious reception lounge and a kitchenette, with the hammam steam room, changing rooms with showers, and a w.c..
A wide archway links the reception lounge to a gym and fitness area.
The cottages lie south of the house and are a separately recorded listed building.
Converted in around 1990, to an award-winning standard, their two-story stone-built building is bisected by a central archway.
It is divided into two cottages and a studio apartment, with a ground floor snooker room.
The barn conversion cottages have ample parking, and each has a garden area.
Old Sheaf Store is an end-terrace cottage with two double bedrooms and a bathroom at ground level, and an open plan living room with kitchen above.
The Threshing Barn is a mid-terrace with an open-plan living room and kitchen on the ground floomr and double and twin bedrooms, plus a bathroom, above.
The Hayloft is accessed by stone steps on the end of the building, and is a studio apartment above the snooker room, with a living room, a sleeping area with a double bed and a kitchenette, then a bathroom.
Outbuildings include two stone garage workshops with mezzanine storage, and an open stone-built cart shed with a pantile roof.
There are three further buildings, including one that was formerly a dog kennels with runs.
A cobbled yard with duck houses lies northwest of the pond and there’s a field shelter in the paddocks.
Six pasture paddocks with around 4.73 acres of grazing are fenced with drinking troughs.
Red House Farm, Glaisdale, YO21 2PZ, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/rustic-meets-modern-inside-this-very-comfortable-barn-conversion-for-sale-near-scarborough-5240144
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/go-for-grand-with-this-three-bedroom-georgian-apartment-for-sale-near-whitby-5235669