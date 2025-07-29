Incredible lifestyle opportunity with farmstead that includes cottages and plush leisure suite

Its seven-bedroom farmhouse ​is linked to a ​stunning marble leisure suite, and has ​two holiday cottages plus an apartment, with ​further domestic and agricultural buildings, gardens and paddocks.

The stone farmhouse, thought to be late 17th Century in origin, is classically Georgian looking​, and has been both a family home and a B&B.

Its accommodation includes a hallway with part-panelled walls and w.c. off, a double-aspect lounge with a stone fireplace, that connects to the leisure suite, and a dining room with an inglenook and a loggia opening​ to the rear garden.

An archway links the dining room to the kitchen, with its bespoke pitch pine cabinets and tiled worktops, while beyond is the ​timber-framed garden room, a pantry and a side hall.

A​ boot room has doors to a coal store, a ​w.c. and​ the integral garage.

From a first floor landing is a walk-in cupboard, formerly used as a photographic 'dark room', then a storeroom and office, both of which have bedroom potential.

The main landing leads to the master bedroom suite with built-in wardrobes and an en suite, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

From a second floor landing with rooflight windows is a walk-in linen cupboard and two further double bedroom suites with their own bathrooms.

There are front and rear gardens with lawns, hedging, and fruit and vegetable sections.

A two-storey professional grade leisure suite, with fine quality marble used in many areas, includes a tiled, 18m heated swimming pool with lanes, a seating area, a w.c., plant room and arched double doors to outside.

On the upper floor is a hallway, a spacious reception lounge and a kitchenette, with the hammam steam room, changing rooms with showers, and a w.c..

A wide archway links the reception lounge to a gym and fitness area.

The cottages lie south of the house and are a separately recorded listed building.

Converted in around 1990, to an award-winning standard, their two-story stone-built building is bisected by a central archway.

It is divided into two cottages and a studio apartment, with a ground floor snooker room.

The barn conversion cottages have ample parking, and each has a garden area.

Old Sheaf Store is an end-terrace cottage with two double bedrooms and a bathroom at ground level, and an open plan living room with kitchen above.

The Threshing Barn is a mid-terrace with an open-plan living room and kitchen on the ground floomr and double and twin bedrooms, plus a bathroom, above.

The Hayloft is accessed by stone steps on the end of the building, and is a studio apartment above the snooker room, with a living room, a sleeping area with a double bed and a kitchenette, then a bathroom.

Outbuildings include two stone garage workshops with mezzanine storage, and an open stone-built cart shed with a pantile roof.

There are three further buildings, including one that was formerly a dog kennels with runs.

A cobbled yard with duck houses lies northwest of the pond and there’s a field shelter in the paddocks.

Six pasture paddocks with around 4.73 acres of grazing are fenced with drinking troughs.

Red House Farm, Glaisdale, YO21 2PZ​, is for sale at £1,850,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

