A view of the village property that dates back around 300 years.

Inside 300 years old detached character cottage for sale in West Ayton

By Sally Burton
Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:53 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 16:54 BST
This very appealing period property, believed to be around 300 years old, is on the market for the first time in over 50 years.

Along with its stunning south-facing gardens with established shrubs, plants and trees, Orchard Cottage has a great deal of interior character and spacious rooms.

It stands in total privacy yet is close to the centre of the historic villages of East and West Ayton.

An entrance hall with cloakroom off leads into the property, that has a large and bright main reception room with ceiling beams, full height sash windows, a feature fireplace and a high ceiling.

From an inner hall is the breakfast kitchen looking over the garden, with a wooden floor and a full range of fitted units, then a beamed dining room or study with a feature brick fireplace and glazed doors leading outside.

Upstairs are three sizeable double bedrooms, and the cottage bathroom with a bath and overhead shower.

The grounds with the cottage are walled and particularly lovely, with both shelter and all day sunshine. There is a mature and colourful scheme of planting with a wide range of herbaceous plants and specimen trees.

West Ayton​, on the west bank of the River Derwent, has a good range of amenities, and ​lies not far from Scarborough​, the distance being around five miles.

The two much sought after villages of East and West Ayton​ together have a primary school, ​a village shop, a doctor's surgery, a library, ​a parish church,​ a pharmacy​ and two public houses.

This property in Hall Garth Lane, West Ayton​, is currently for sale at a price of £550,000, with Cundalls Estate Agents, Pickering, tel. 01751 472766

