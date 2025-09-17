Inside beautifully crafted home with bespoke kitchen and five bedrooms.

W​ith a private driveway, Old Bears Barn ​has a quiet location within a small development of former farm buildings​ in Lealholm​ village.

​From the main entrance ​is a handy utility​ or boot room with quarry-tiled flooring and a Belfast sink​.

The farmhouse kitchen ​with exposed roof timbers and vaulted ceilings, has bespoke cabinetry, wooden worktops, and a deep Belfast sink.

French doors open to a terrace​ that's ideal for entertaining.

​An adjacent dining room and study ​have rustic warmth with beamed ceilings​, and the sitting room ​with dual-aspect windows​ has a beautiful inglenook fireplace with a multi-fuel stove​.

​Three ground floor bedrooms include two doubles and a single, ​while a stylish house bathroom ​features a large walk-in power shower.

​A bright​ first floor landing leads to bedrooms including the main suite ​with its stunning outlook over Eskdale, fitted wardrobes, and a​ deluxe en-suite ​with a claw-foot roll-top bath and separate shower.

A guest suite ​is large enough for twin beds, ​has its own en-suite, and ​again looks out over gorgeous scenery.

​Private gardens include a strategically placed seating area with fabulous views, a stretch of lawn, planted beds and shrubs.

The agents describe the facility as "a rural oasis complementing the charm of a traditional country lifestyle", with "space for home-grown produce or keeping chickens."

​A detached workshop​ or garage offers excellent storage​, with the potential for a studio​ or workspace, and the​re is plenty of parking space on the front driveway​.

Old Bears Barn sits on the edge of the scenic village, that has its own pub, tea​rooms, shop, primary school and train station, ​with Whitby​ just a few miles away.

The area ​has exceptional walking and cycling routes​.

​Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby​, has a guide price of £500,000, with Preston Baker Estate Agents, York, tel. 01904 622355​.

1 . Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby A lovely spot to curl up and savour the view. Photo: Preston Baker Estate Agents, York Photo Sales

2 . Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby Enjoy this kind of view from the Lealholm property. Photo: Preston Baker Estate Agents, York Photo Sales

3 . Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby The rustic dining kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and vaulted ceiling. Photo: Preston Baker Estate Agents, York Photo Sales

4 . Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby The beamed lounge with an inglenook fireplace and multi-fuel stove. Photo: Preston Baker Estate Agents, York Photo Sales