Inside beautifully crafted home with bespoke kitchen and five bedrooms.

With a private driveway, Old Bears Barn has a quiet location within a small development of former farm buildings in Lealholm village.
From the main entrance is a handy utility or boot room with quarry-tiled flooring and a Belfast sink.
The farmhouse kitchen with exposed roof timbers and vaulted ceilings, has bespoke cabinetry, wooden worktops, and a deep Belfast sink.
French doors open to a terrace that's ideal for entertaining.
An adjacent dining room and study have rustic warmth with beamed ceilings, and the sitting room with dual-aspect windows has a beautiful inglenook fireplace with a multi-fuel stove.
Three ground floor bedrooms include two doubles and a single, while a stylish house bathroom features a large walk-in power shower.
A bright first floor landing leads to bedrooms including the main suite with its stunning outlook over Eskdale, fitted wardrobes, and a deluxe en-suite with a claw-foot roll-top bath and separate shower.
A guest suite is large enough for twin beds, has its own en-suite, and again looks out over gorgeous scenery.
Private gardens include a strategically placed seating area with fabulous views, a stretch of lawn, planted beds and shrubs.
The agents describe the facility as "a rural oasis complementing the charm of a traditional country lifestyle", with "space for home-grown produce or keeping chickens."
A detached workshop or garage offers excellent storage, with the potential for a studio or workspace, and there is plenty of parking space on the front driveway.
Old Bears Barn sits on the edge of the scenic village, that has its own pub, tearooms, shop, primary school and train station, with Whitby just a few miles away.
The area has exceptional walking and cycling routes.
Old Bears Barn, Lealholmside, Lealholm, Whitby, has a guide price of £500,000, with Preston Baker Estate Agents, York, tel. 01904 622355.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-spacious-country-home-formed-from-two-ironworker-cottages-5300900
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-modern-scalby-home-with-stylish-kitchen-diner-and-en-suite-main-bedroom-5317726