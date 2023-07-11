News you can trust since 1882
Landscaped gardens with the property include seating areas, a hot tub and two summerhouses.

Inside bright and modern 'hotspot' home that's on the market for £800,000

This detached home on the south side of Scarborough has a prime location with stunning views of the castle, coast and countryside.
By Sally Burton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Gardens wrap around the house with vantage points from which to sit and gaze at the surrounding vista, and the facilities extend to two summerhouses with light and power, plus an area of decking with a hot tub.

Two garages and driveway space provide plenty of private parking.

The house interior includes a main hallway that leads to two reception rooms, a light and modern breakfast kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and a central island with breakfast bar, a utility room that is accessed from the kitchen, and a ground floor w.c..

Both the lounge, that has a central feature fireplace with stove, and the dining room, have large bay windows that fill the rooms with natural light.

Of four bedrooms on the first floor, two have bay windows and their own en suite facilities, and there's a stylish family bathroom.

From the first floor landing you can enter the loft, using a pull down ladder. Here the space has been split in to two separate and individual rooms with exceptional views. These have great potential for conversion to extra living accommodation, subject to any relevant planning permissions.

​The property has gas central heating and uPVC double glazing throughout.

From the property’s south Scarborough location there are easy links to the scenic Cleveland Way coastal walks and to the nearby facilities at Cayton Bay.​ There's also a handy regular bus service in to central Scarborough.

​This family home in Osgodby Way, Scarborough, is currently for sale, priced at £800,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 352235 for more information.

A front view of the house that is currently for sale at £800,000.

1. Osgodby Way, Scarborough

A front view of the house that is currently for sale at £800,000.

The entrance hallway with staircase leading up.

2. Osgodby Way, Scarborough

The entrance hallway with staircase leading up.

A bright and spacious breakfast kitchen with central island.

3. Osgodby Way, Scarborough

A bright and spacious breakfast kitchen with central island.

The large lounge with feature fireplace and stove, and a bay window.

4. Osgodby Way, Scarborough

The large lounge with feature fireplace and stove, and a bay window.

