The stand-out, double fronted home is just a stone's throw from Bridlington's south side beach.

Inside classy, updated home with new kitchen and bathroom, in choice location

By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
​This stunning refurbished home stands within a sought after residential area just moments from the south side beach in Bridlington.

The link-detached period home with off-road parking and access to a garage, has plenty of kerb appeal, with a front garden split by a central path to the door, and a balcony with wrought iron balustrade.

​An elegant entrance hall​ sets the tone, with a striking stained glass window and panelled walls​.

​There's a large, bay-fronted living room with a feature fireplace and herringbone flooring, ​then the newly fitted navy kitchen​ at the heart of the home, blending classic style with modern ​practicality.

​With a range of integrated appliances,​ the kitchen also has further facilities within an adjacent utility room​.

Also on the ground floor is a versatile second reception room, ​that is currently used as a library​.

​This charming room could be used alternatively as a home workspace, or ​a snug​, among other options.

A separate dining room ​has plenty of space for family meals or ​for entertaining guests, ​while a w.c. completes this lower level.

Three sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which is a main bedroom with its own private shower room.

​The stylish​ and luxurious family bathroom​ with panelled walls​ features ​a four-piece suite with gold fixtures, ​that includes a freestanding bath​.

​Unusually, this home has a space presented as a reading room​, ​that opens to a balcony ​with seating are​a. It's the perfect ​spot for morning coffee​, an evening drink, or ​for simply settling down anytime with a good book.

Carefully refurbished to a ​high standard by the current owners, t​he house offers comfort, space,​ and character ​within an excellent location.

It has an attractive and enclosed side and rear garden in which to enjoy the finer weather, or for entertaining.

​This home in Belgrave Road, Bridlington​, is currently for sale at a price of £350,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel, 01262 674252​.

A bright and elegant, bay fronted reception room.

1. Belgrave Road, Bridlington​

A bright and elegant, bay fronted reception room. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

The new, navy kitchen has integrated appliances.

2. Belgrave Road, Bridlington​

The new, navy kitchen has integrated appliances. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

A second large reception room with feature fireplace and fitted bookshelves.

3. Belgrave Road, Bridlington​

A second large reception room with feature fireplace and fitted bookshelves. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

A double aspect dining room, again with a feature fireplace.

4. Belgrave Road, Bridlington​

A double aspect dining room, again with a feature fireplace. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

