Inside classy, updated home with new kitchen and bathroom, in choice location

The link-detached period home with off-road parking and access to a garage, has plenty of kerb appeal, with a front garden split by a central path to the door, and a balcony with wrought iron balustrade.
An elegant entrance hall sets the tone, with a striking stained glass window and panelled walls.
There's a large, bay-fronted living room with a feature fireplace and herringbone flooring, then the newly fitted navy kitchen at the heart of the home, blending classic style with modern practicality.
With a range of integrated appliances, the kitchen also has further facilities within an adjacent utility room.
Also on the ground floor is a versatile second reception room, that is currently used as a library.
This charming room could be used alternatively as a home workspace, or a snug, among other options.
A separate dining room has plenty of space for family meals or for entertaining guests, while a w.c. completes this lower level.
Three sizeable bedrooms are on the first floor, one of which is a main bedroom with its own private shower room.
The stylish and luxurious family bathroom with panelled walls features a four-piece suite with gold fixtures, that includes a freestanding bath.
Unusually, this home has a space presented as a reading room, that opens to a balcony with seating area. It's the perfect spot for morning coffee, an evening drink, or for simply settling down anytime with a good book.
Carefully refurbished to a high standard by the current owners, the house offers comfort, space, and character within an excellent location.
It has an attractive and enclosed side and rear garden in which to enjoy the finer weather, or for entertaining.
This home in Belgrave Road, Bridlington, is currently for sale at a price of £350,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel, 01262 674252.
