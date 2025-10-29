Inside impressive coastal home with contemporary open plan kitchen and three luxury bathrooms

With a commanding position on Butts Hill, the detached property features open-plan living, with three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a games room with bar.

The agent describes the house as 'finished to an impeccable standard, well-insulated, and ready to move straight into'.

​A grand entrance hall with ​a feature bespoke oak staircase​ leads into the spacious home.

​Its stunning open-plan layout ​includes exposed brick features, ​with marble tile flooring ​and wet underfloor heating​. A multi-fuel burner​ is a further feature.

​Within a contemporary shaker-style kitchen​ with a central island are ​units with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and built-in wine racks​.

T​here's a well lit dining area and ​a roomy lounge ​that has bi-fold doors to the garden​ - ideal for summer entertaining.

A modern shower room and utility room complete the ground level.

Above on the first floor is a main bedroom with a Juliet balcony ​that has expansive views.

​There are two further double bedrooms, a stylish family bathroom, and a spacious landing with a seating area.

From the Juliette balcony, there is potential to extend above the garage​, while the detached garage, currently used as a games room, could be converted into an additional bedroom or annex​e.

The landscaped exterior has three separate seating areas that include a patio, ​a decked terrace with​ a covered pergola, and a fire pit area​ for chillier evenings and for gatherings.

​There is a new resin driveway, ​plenty of off-road parking​ space, and an EV charging point.

R​eighton is a sought after village, close to the coast, Filey and Bridlington.

​The agent adds that this home 'combines contemporary design, luxurious living, and the tranquillity of coastal life​'.

Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE​, has an asking price of £625,000, with Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 261500​.

1 . Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE​ A bespoke, solid oak staircase is a central feature on the ground floor of the property. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE​ Relaxed seating space with a feature multi-fuel burner. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE​ The contemporary kitchen with breakfast bar island. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE​ Spacious dining with doors to an outside patio area. Photo: Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough Photo Sales