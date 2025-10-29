Inside impressive coastal home with contemporary open plan kitchen and three luxury bathrooms

With a commanding position on Butts Hill, the detached property features open-plan living, with three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a games room with bar.
The agent describes the house as 'finished to an impeccable standard, well-insulated, and ready to move straight into'.
A grand entrance hall with a feature bespoke oak staircase leads into the spacious home.
Its stunning open-plan layout includes exposed brick features, with marble tile flooring and wet underfloor heating. A multi-fuel burner is a further feature.
Within a contemporary shaker-style kitchen with a central island are units with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and built-in wine racks.
There's a well lit dining area and a roomy lounge that has bi-fold doors to the garden - ideal for summer entertaining.
A modern shower room and utility room complete the ground level.
Above on the first floor is a main bedroom with a Juliet balcony that has expansive views.
There are two further double bedrooms, a stylish family bathroom, and a spacious landing with a seating area.
From the Juliette balcony, there is potential to extend above the garage, while the detached garage, currently used as a games room, could be converted into an additional bedroom or annexe.
The landscaped exterior has three separate seating areas that include a patio, a decked terrace with a covered pergola, and a fire pit area for chillier evenings and for gatherings.
There is a new resin driveway, plenty of off-road parking space, and an EV charging point.
Reighton is a sought after village, close to the coast, Filey and Bridlington.
The agent adds that this home 'combines contemporary design, luxurious living, and the tranquillity of coastal life'.
Grafters House, Bridlington Road, Reighton, North Yorkshire, YO14 9SE, has an asking price of £625,000, with Silver Tree Estate Agents, Scarborough, tel. 01723 261500.
