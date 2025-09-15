Inside modern Scalby home with stylish kitchen diner, and en suite main bedroom

The entrance hall of the stone built property has a rising staircase with glass balustrade, and leads in to the property, while double doors open to a sizeable lounge with a feature fireplace, and plenty of natural light that swamps the room through windows that look out over the garden..

A large and bright kitchen with diner includes a full range of new base and wall units, with integrated appliances that include an electric oven and hob, ​a microwave, a dishwasher​, and a full size fridge and freezer​. A ​useful utility cupboard adds to the facilities.

​From the ​first floor landing ​is access by a pull down rope ladder to the loft space.

Bedrooms include a ma​in bedroom with a modern, en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a ​spacious house bathroom with a shower over the bath.

​Hedging surrounds the private lawned gardens​, and there's a rear courtyard ​together with off street parking. ​

A further fenced and gated garden to the rear ​has an attractive patio​ area for sitting out in the sun, or for entertaining, and feature lighting.

​Scalby village has a wide range of services and amenities, that include schools, bars and restaurants, and a variety of shops.

There’s a strong community with established annual events, and a variety of sports and social clubs.

Hikers and strollers can choose from a number of walking routes to the North York Moors National Park, while some of North Yorkshire's best loved coastal resorts and attractions are within easy striking distance.

1, The Old Nurseries is for sale in South Street, Scalby, Scarborough​, at a price of £475,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

