Inside newly converted Victorian church for sale in top location near Whitby

The transformed Victorian St Bartholomew's Church is now an exceptional family home with open plan living space made magnificent by its high vaulted ceilings and full-height windows.
Original stained-glass windows cast light and an array of colours across the interior, while carved sandstone details are a reminder of the building's sacred heritage.
A bespoke modern kitchen includes a large island and quality integrated appliances, that cater to both family life and to entertaining larger numbers of guests.
There are four good size double bedrooms that include a principal suite that has its own private dressing room.
Two luxurious, contemporary bathrooms with free standing baths and walk-in shower units serve the bedrooms, and the home's comprehensive heating system combines efficient air source heating with underfloor warmth throughout the property.
With a private, lawned and enclosed garden, featuring a patio with views of surrounding countryside for al fresco meals or for entertaining, the property also offers private parking space.
This "home of genuine distinction - where history, craftsmanship and modern luxury converge in perfect harmony" is a rare kind of conversion, made more appealing by its being in a choice location, surrounded by a rural landscape.
The Esk Valley village of Ruswarp is close to both the fishing village of Whitby, with its host of shops, services, and attractions less than two miles away, and the North Yorkshire coastline in general.
The village itself has its own railway station, and offers a good range of services and amenities, with water activities on the River Esk, and walks that include a national hiking trail, the Esk Valley Walk.
The Nave, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £595,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.
