Inside newly converted Victorian church for sale in top location near Whitby

The transformed Victorian St Bartholomew's Church is now an exceptional family home​ with open plan living space made magnificent by its high vaulted ceilings and full-height windows​.

Original stained-glass windows cast​ light and an array of colours across the interior, while carved sandstone details ​are a reminder of the building's sacred heritage.

A bespoke modern kitchen includes a large island and quality integrated appliances, that cater to both family life and to entertaining larger numbers of guests.

​There are four good size double bedrooms ​that include a principal suite that has its own private dressing room​.

Two luxurious, contemporary bathrooms with free standing baths and walk-in shower units serve the bedrooms, and the home's comprehensive heating system combines efficient air source heating with underfloor warmth throughout the property.

With a private, lawned and enclosed garden, featuring a patio with views of surrounding countryside for al fresco meals or for entertaining, the property also offers private parking space.

This "home of genuine distinction - where history, craftsmanship and modern luxury converge in perfect harmony​" is a rare kind of conversion, made more appealing by its being in a choice location, surrounded by a rural landscape.

The Esk Valley village of Ruswarp​ is close to both the fishing village of Whitby, with its host of shops, services, and attractions less than two miles away, and the North Yorkshire coastline in general.​

The village itself has its own railway station, and offers a good range of services and amenities, with water activities on the River Esk, and walks that include a national hiking trail, the Esk Valley Walk.

The Nave, St.Bart’s, Ruswarp​, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £595,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301​.

