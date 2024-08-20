Inside this appealing property with space that doesn't compromise on style

Sycarham Lodge, with its sweeping sea views, sits between the Cleveland Way Coastal Path and the Cinder Track (the old railway line linking Scarborough and Whitby).

Within half an acre of lawned gardens, with a small wood, the property has a private gated drive, plenty of parking and a double garage with workshop.

The conversion’s entrance hallway has a staircase up, a cloakroom and w.c..

It leads to rooms that include a family room with open fire, and a living room with a coal or log burning stove, a traditional alcove cupboard, and picture windows overlooking the front lawn.

In the dining kitchen are hand-crafted units with black granite worktops. There's an electric/calor gas range cooker, a dishwasher, and a doorway to the self-contained annexe.

Off the first floor landing are four bedrooms that include a main bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and an en suite with bath and walk-in shower.

One other bedroom has built-in wardrobes, and there’s a house bathroom.

In the annexe is a lobby with storage, and a living room with a floor-to-ceiling window, split barn door and staircase to the upper floor.

There's a ground floor bedroom, a shower room, and the kitchen with fitted units.

Above is a study or occasional bedroom, with cupboards and access to the boarded loft.

Oil fired central heating is provided by two modern condensing boilers, at the rear of the property, and drainage is to a private sewage treatment plant. Mains water and electricity is connected.

There is a coal bunker for the solid fuel burner in the living room, and connections for the calor gas canisters used by the range cooker.

The property benefits from full wood-effect UPVC double glazing and roof voids are well insulated.

Sycarham Lodge, Hood Lane, Cloughton, Scarborough, is for sale at £795,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

