Inside this attractive, two-bed Whitby flat with modern kitchen and log-burner lounge

This beautifully presented two-floor apartment successfully combines modern comfort with traditional character, and has spacious living areas with a well-appointed kitchen that has a hidden pantry.
Two reception rooms include a cosy lounge with a newly installed log burner, and a dining room with versatile space for both relaxing and entertaining.
Upstairs, two good size bedrooms draw in natural light.
It’s a great option for first-time buyers, investors, or anyone seeking a stylish port in the historic seaside town.
Renowned for its cobbled streets, picturesque harbour, and links to Bram Stoker's Dracula, Whitby attracts visitors from across the globe.
The property’s central location places residents just moments from Whitby’s vibrant shops, renowned eateries, and scenic coastal walks.
"This is a rare chance for prospective homeowners to secure a home in one of North Yorkshire’s most desirable locations," said Emma Braim of Hope and Braim Estate Agents.
"Whether you're looking for a permanent residence, a holiday let, or an investment opportunity, this flat offers the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and coastal charm."
The stylish yet functional property is leasehold, with a guide price of just under a quarter of a million pounds.
It has gas central heating, double glazed windows and a private entrance.
A small rear yard is a charming outdoor area, with a private shed and a separate log store.
The property has had new windows and external doors installed, and has full CCTV security.
Viewings are now being arranged through the agents.
15 Silver Street, Whitby, is offered at a guide price of £249,999, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-immaculate-edwardian-home-with-links-to-famous-family-5026389
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-beautifully-updated-period-home-for-sale-in-whitby-5017428