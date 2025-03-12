Inside this attractive, two-bed Whitby flat with modern kitchen and log-burner lounge

This beautifully presented ​two-floor apartment ​successfully combines modern comfort with traditional characte​r, and has spacious living areas​ with a well-appointed kitchen​ that has a hidden pantry.

Two reception roo​ms include a cosy lounge with ​a newly installed log burner​, and a dining roo​m with versatile space for both relaxing and entertaining.

Upstairs, two good size bedrooms draw in natural light.

​It’s a​ great option for first-time buyers, investors, or ​anyone seeking ​a stylish port in the historic seaside town.

​Renowned for its cobbled streets, picturesque harbour, and links to Bram Stoker's Dracula, ​Whitby attracts visitors from across the globe.

The property’s central location places residents just moments from Whitby’s vibrant shops, renowned eateries, and scenic coastal walks.

"This is a rare chance for prospective homeowners to secure a home in one of North Yorkshire’s most desirable locations," said Emma Braim of Hope and Braim Estate Agents.

"Whether you're looking for a permanent residence, a holiday let, or an investment opportunity, this flat offers the perfect blend of convenience, comfort, and coastal charm."

​The stylish yet functional property is leasehold, with a guide price of just under a quarter of a million pounds.

It has gas central heating, double glazed windows and a private entrance.

A small rear yard is a charming outdoor area, with a private shed and a separate log store.

The property has had new windows and external doors installed, and has full CCTV security.

Viewings are now being arranged through the agents.

15 Silver Street, Whitby​, is offered at a guide price of £249,999, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby, tel. 01947 601301.

