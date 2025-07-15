Inside this beautifully extended home near Goathland, with views over river and countryside

Fir Tree is described by the estate agent as "remarkably private", and although its head stone is dated 1728, it is described as a "prime example of vernacular architectural design​".

Extended in recent years, the three-bedroom property now displays a new wing, with a garden room, that carries the potential to be made into an annexe.

Further outbuildings increase the scope and opportunity to develop further if so desired.

Beckhole is a picture book place, with a stone bridge over the beck from which it gains its name, and a seventeenth century inn, that is one of Yorkshire’s smallest pubs. The original house and extension were re-roofed in 2024, and a connecting upper terrace lies above the garden with glorious views. Reflective glass windows and double doors extend the full width of the garden room, that has been used as an artist’s studio.

This new western wing offers a chance to create single floor living, and comes with a fitted bunker office, a utility room and shower. The original building with its three chimneys and thickset walls provides traditional living accommodation comprising a kitchen with breakfast room and three reception rooms.

The kitchen and breakfast room with its painted beamed ceiling and exposed stonework features fitted cabinetry, and there is a separate utility area and a laundry room.

In the dining room is a window seat, and a 10Kw stove within an Inglenook fireplace framed by sturdy wooden beams.

The sitting room has exposed stonework across one wall, that holds a fireplace with cast iron grate, then there are fitted bookshelves, and Crittal doors opening onto the garden.

Cellars are concealed beneath flooring outside the dining room. On the first floor are three bedrooms, two of which have washbasins, and a house bathroom.

One bedroom has particularly lovely views across the garden, along with built-in cupboards and an en suite shower.

Stairs ascend to the attic rooms that are used as an occasional bedroom and office. The part walled garden is concealed by mature trees and the gravel drive, flanked by woodland, sweeps around to an outbuilding that provides a double carport, secure storage, and access to cellars.

In front is a turning and parking area for multiple vehicles. The colourful garden has expanses of lawn, pathways and established trees, while a "garden within a garden​" is approached through a pergola adorned with clematis and rose.

A summer house fronts a kitchen garden and is presided over by a silver birch with espalier apple trees trained on the wall and vegetable beds.

A timber barn provides storage or a play area accessed by a ladder staircase. There is also a potting shed and a three-dimensional pond framed by tumbling stonework.

The renowned village of Goathland is a mile from Beckhole, while Whitby is nine miles away.

The disused railway line linking Goathland with Grosmont runs through the hamlet and is now a popular walking trail.

Fir Tree, Beckhole, Whitby, is for sale at £700,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

