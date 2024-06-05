Inside this beautifully renovated home or lifestyle property - see what's on offer..

The annexe, that could be used as a holiday let, an office or simply as added accommodation, has its own entrance, with a beamed hallway, w.c., a kitchen, beamed living room and a sun room, with a landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

From the entrance hall in the main house, with its original timber door, is a bay-fronted, bespoke fitted kitchen with oak worktops, an island and breakfast bar, then a dining room with log-style fireplace and French doors to outside.

The beamed lounge displays a bay window, and feature brick fireplace with wood burning stove, then there’s a w.c., and a beamed play room overlooking the garden to the ground floor.

From the first floor gallery landing are four double bedrooms, of which two have timber panelling and one has a feature fireplace.

There’s a shower room with double-size shower enclosure, and a spacious family bathroom with roll top bath and separate double shower unit.

"Magnificent" further facilities, with the barn adjoining the main building, include a detached double garage, two brick outhouses and a timber shed.

Around an acre of beautiful, private and south-facing landscaped gardens overlooking open countryside have a large lawn, with seating areas, colourful borders and beds, trees and shrubs, rose bushes, and climbers.

The property has both front and side access, with rear parking.

Picturesque Kilham village has a primary school, a Grade 1-listed parish church, a village pub, and a shop within the garage. It is around nine miles from Bridlington.

The Saddlers, Church Street, Kilham, is priced at £765,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.

