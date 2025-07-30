The front aspect of the updated period home for sale in Beeford.placeholder image
The front aspect of the updated period home for sale in Beeford.

Inside this beautifully updated 1920's home, for sale in village setting

By Sally Burton
Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 11:24 BST
This fully modernised 1920's home has plenty of family appeal with bright, contemporary accommodation that includes four bedrooms - one of these being a ground floor option.

Much improved within an extensive programme of work in recent years, the inviting property with period features includes a​n entrance hall​ with half panelled walls, ​and ​a lounge with dedicated dining area​ that has an open fire and two picture windows.

There's a second fireplace in the ​dining ​room​ with a wooden mantelpiece, a granite hearth and a cast-iron inset​, along with alcove shelving and cupboard​s.

But it is the open plan breakfast style kitchen​ and conservatory that is at the heart of the home.

The​ double aspect kitchen area​ has shaker style units with integrated appliances ​that include a dishwasher, ​an electric double oven and a separate hob, ​a fridge freezer, and ​a washing machin​e. An island unit ​has a breakfast bar and​ storage cupboards.

​There are two windows with garden views in the conservatory​, with double French doors to the rear and a single French door to the side​.​

​The ground floor bedroom is of flexible use, with an additional dressing room that could potentially become an en suite, along with the separate w.c..

Three first floor bedrooms all have charming original fireplaces and panelled walls. One has built-in wardrobes, while two have built-in cupboards.

​The bathroom, also with half-panelled walls, has a P-shape bath with shower over.

​Set ​well back from the road behind a ​lawned front garden​, the property has a block​-paved side drive​ with parking, leading to the garage, and an EV charging point.

To the rear is a good size lawned garden, with borders of mature trees and shrubs.

The garage has been partially converted to create a gym or games area.

Beeford village, just a few miles from Bridlington, has a thriving community, with a local primary school, pubs and eateries, a church, a doctors' practice and a vet surgery.

​This home in Main Street, Beeford​, is for sale at £430,000, with Ullyotts, Driffield, tel. 01377 253456.

An impressive entrance hall to the property.

1. Main Street, Beeford​, East Yorkshire

An impressive entrance hall to the property.

A light and spacious lounge has a real fire within a feature fireplace.

2. Main Street, Beeford​, East Yorkshire

A light and spacious lounge has a real fire within a feature fireplace.

The fireplace within the dining room has a wooden mantelpiece, granite hearth and cast iron inset.

3. Main Street, Beeford​, East Yorkshire

The fireplace within the dining room has a wooden mantelpiece, granite hearth and cast iron inset.

The contemporary style kitchen is open plan to a conservatory.

4. Main Street, Beeford​, East Yorkshire

The contemporary style kitchen is open plan to a conservatory.

